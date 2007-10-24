Are you smarter than these pre-schoolers?

October 24, 2007

Reported by Pam Dixon

Kids these days are expected to learn more than ever before. KPLC's Pam Dixon takes us to one school where some of the youngest students are learning so quickly, they may learn an entire school year's worth of lessons by mid year.

Remember when pre-K was all about coloring? Not anymore. 4 year old Ethan Wright says, "Yellow and red and blue are primary colors and orange is a secondary color and green is a secondary color."

Kids in Joy Williams' pre-K class at College Oaks not only can identify their colors, they can spell them too. 4 year old LeSha' Bennett spells, "P-u-r-p-l-e, o-r-a-n-g-e." And that's not all. Just two months into the school year, they can count to 100, by ones, fives and tens. They know the months of the year, the alphabet and how letters sound.

Williams has been teaching 35 years. Her class this year is so bright, even the veteran teacher is amazed. Williams says, "They can do anything that I ask. I taught kindergarten last year and they're way far advanced to the kindergarteners last year. I pull out more books. I get on the computer to find more things to stay ahead of them, to keep up with them."

So how do these four year olds know so much? 4 year old Corey Bouttee says, "Your brain." Ethan says, "They got to learn it from their brother." 4 year old Jesse Bernard says, "My father is smart. My whole family is smart." But when it comes to why they need to know so much, these youngsters are still trying to figure that one out.

Williams credits parents and a lot of reading at home for the kids being so advanced.