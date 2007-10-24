Cotton farmers need 10 dry days to complete harvest

October 24, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Louisiana farmers need about 10 days of dry weather to finish harvesting a cotton crop that could produce record yields.

Periodic rains during the past two weeks have slowed the harvest, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 75 percent of the cotton crop has already been harvested.

Though total cotton acreage was cut in half this year as many farmer chose to plant corn because of higher prices, those who did plant cotton could enjoy record yields.

The USDA is forecasting a cotton yield of 990 pounds per acre, which would break the Louisiana record of 967 pounds per acre set in 2003.

Jess Barr, executive director of the Louisiana Cotton Producers, which is headquartered in Monroe, says the cotton gins "are running hard" to keep pace with the harvest.