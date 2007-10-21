It's Governor-Elect Bobby Jindal

From the Associated Press



BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Republican Congressman Bobby Jindal has won the governor's race in Louisiana. He carried more than half the vote against 11 opponents to become the state's first non-white governor since Reconstruction.

He told supporters to give Louisiana a fresh start. Later, he said his parents came to this country for the American Dream, and found it alive and well in Louisiana. Jindal revisited a campaign theme, pledging to fight corruption and rid the state of those "feeding at the public trough."

He says he will call the Legislature into special session to address ethics reform. With about 92 percent of the vote in, Jindal had 625,036 votes or 53 percent - more than enough to win outright and avoid a Nov. 17 runoff.

His nearest competitors: Democrat Walter Boasso with 208,690 votes or 18 percent; Independent John Georges had 1167,477 votes or 14 percent; Democrat Foster Campbell had 151,101 or 13 percent. Eight candidates divided the rest.