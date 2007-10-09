SWLA's Biggest Loser - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA's Biggest Loser

Just like the hit NBC show "The BIGGEST LOSER", we want to give you the chance to be The Biggest Loser in SWLA!

Four (4) contestants will be chosen to participate in this intensive 11-week fitness and diet competition to get in the best shape of their lives.  Each will have their own personal trainer to instruct them on their daily diet and exercise program.

Registration has ended for KPLC's Biggest Loser. we have received hundreds of applicants and are currently going through them.

Please check back on December 3rd when Dynamic Dimensions will have narrowed it down to 10 contestants and you, our viewers can go vote for your favorite 4 to go through the 11 week training.

Voting will start December 3rd and end December 16th.

Contest Rules:
1) Contest is open to anyone who lives in the South West Louisiana Metro Area—must be at least 21 years of age.
2) Each contestant MUST have written permission from their doctor to participate.
3) Each contestant agrees to abide by all the terms and conditions of this contest.
4) Each contestant who is chosen to participate will receive a one-year FREE membership to Dynamic Dimensions along with 6 weeks of free personal training that will include diet and nutritional counseling.
5) All entries must be received no later than November 25, 2007.
6) The contest will last 11-weeks beginning December 17, 2007 and ending March 2, 2007. You MUST be available to participate for the full 11-weeks in order to be selected.
7) 2 monthly winners will win a 2 night “getaway” to New Orleans Holiday Inn/Downtown Superdome (www.hi-neworleans.com). The Final Prize winner will win a 3 night all inclusive trip to Cancun, with Airfare provided by Funjet Vacations (www.funjet.com)
Trips provided by Partners In Travel.
*THIS CONTEST IS DESIGNED FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE VERY SERIOUS ABOUT WANTING TO LOSE WEIGHT AND GET IN THE BEST SHAPE OF THEIR LIFE---THEY MUST BE WILLING TO FULLY COMMIT TO AN EXTENSIVE 11-WEEK WORKOUT/NUTRITIONAL PROGRAM. Four local contestants will be chosen by representatives of KPLC-TV and Dynamic Dimensions after they go through a screening process. All decisions of Dynamic Dimensions and KPLC-TV are final. By signing this entry form, contestant agrees to assume all risk of accident and damage resulting from my participation in this contest including any and all training, workouts during or after the contest. Furthermore, contestant agrees to release, indemnify, and hold harmless KPLC-TV, Dynamic Dimensions, its instructors, trainers, agents, employees, officers, and owners and each of them from any claim or liability for any injury or damage that is sustained during the course of this contest or use of Dynamic Dimensions. Contestant agrees to the release of any picture, video, image or audio for use by KPLC-TV or Dynamic Dimensions. The eventual Grand Prize Winner will be chosen off the same guidelines used on the NBC show, the “Biggest Loser”.

The 4 finalist will be expected to:

  •  First 6 weeks:  Attend at least 2 (option of 3) personal training sessions at one of the locations of Dynamic Dimensions
  •  Attend 1 individual session with a dietician/nutritionist within the first 1 -2 weeks of starting program.  Then attend at least 2 of the 4 scheduled group sessions.
  • 2 – 3 days a week, blog online about your progress (we can help with that if you don’t have any computer experience)
  • Be available for a TV interview as needed.
  • Show up for a weekly progress meeting.  This meeting will be determined at a later date based on all 4 finalists schedules.  All finalist must do this the same day/time.  In this meeting, you will be weighed, measured and % of weight loss figured.  These weekly numbers will be posted to “The Biggest Loser” Page on kplctv.com

What you get as a final 4 contestant and what you need to know:

  • Free “Family” Membership to Dynamic Dimensions (both locations)
  • First 6 weeks of the training, you will meet with trainers 2-3 times a week.  For the remaining 5 weeks, you will be on your own, but trainers will be checking in with you by phone and during your visits to Dynamic Dimensions and will be available for any questions or concerns you may have during this 5 week period.
  • Receive up to 5 sessions with a dietician/nutritionist (have to make 3 of them)
  • Possibility of winning one or all of the 3 trips given away for most % weight loss. Trips given away by Partners In Travel.
  • 2 Free “SWLA’s Biggest Loser” t-shirts to wear during your workouts and for all pictures/meetings and sessions. Provided by Precision Prints.
  • Free makeover at Henrietta & Company the day of the Final Reveal.
Campaign Sponsors:
Dynamic Dimension
545 Cypress Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
337-527-5459		 602 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
337-855-7708
West Cal Cam Hospital
701 Cypress Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
337-527-7034
www.wcch.com		  

Gift Sponsors:
Henrietta & Company
Salon & Beyond
1931 Maplewood Drive
Sulphur, LA 70663
337-625-5105		 Partners in Travel
1407 W Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
337-480-0246
www.partners-in-travel.com
Precision Prints
2901 Maplewood Drive
Sulphur, LA 70663
337-625-2075		  
Experience Fitness at Dynamic Dimensions
