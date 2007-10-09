SWLA's Biggest Loser

Contest Rules:

1) Contest is open to anyone who lives in the South West Louisiana Metro Area—must be at least 21 years of age.

2) Each contestant MUST have written permission from their doctor to participate.

3) Each contestant agrees to abide by all the terms and conditions of this contest.

4) Each contestant who is chosen to participate will receive a one-year FREE membership to Dynamic Dimensions along with 6 weeks of free personal training that will include diet and nutritional counseling.

5) All entries must be received no later than November 25, 2007.

6) The contest will last 11-weeks beginning December 17, 2007 and ending March 2, 2007. You MUST be available to participate for the full 11-weeks in order to be selected.

7) 2 monthly winners will win a 2 night “getaway” to New Orleans Holiday Inn/Downtown Superdome (www.hi-neworleans.com). The Final Prize winner will win a 3 night all inclusive trip to Cancun, with Airfare provided by Funjet Vacations (www.funjet.com)

Trips provided by Partners In Travel.

*THIS CONTEST IS DESIGNED FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE VERY SERIOUS ABOUT WANTING TO LOSE WEIGHT AND GET IN THE BEST SHAPE OF THEIR LIFE---THEY MUST BE WILLING TO FULLY COMMIT TO AN EXTENSIVE 11-WEEK WORKOUT/NUTRITIONAL PROGRAM. Four local contestants will be chosen by representatives of KPLC-TV and Dynamic Dimensions after they go through a screening process. All decisions of Dynamic Dimensions and KPLC-TV are final. By signing this entry form, contestant agrees to assume all risk of accident and damage resulting from my participation in this contest including any and all training, workouts during or after the contest. Furthermore, contestant agrees to release, indemnify, and hold harmless KPLC-TV, Dynamic Dimensions, its instructors, trainers, agents, employees, officers, and owners and each of them from any claim or liability for any injury or damage that is sustained during the course of this contest or use of Dynamic Dimensions. Contestant agrees to the release of any picture, video, image or audio for use by KPLC-TV or Dynamic Dimensions. The eventual Grand Prize Winner will be chosen off the same guidelines used on the NBC show, the “Biggest Loser”.