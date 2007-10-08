Litter Crackdown

Monday, October 8, 2007

Reported By: Evan Johnson

Some people aren't doing a good job in keeping Louisiana clean. Southwest Louisiana is plagued with trash everywhere and state police are not happy.

Troop D Commander Captain Russell says, "While we didn't turn our backs to it, we kind of let a little lax go on and let some things happen. Well it's time that's over with."

Littering is against the law and police officers will be out look for litterbugs. If caught, there could be some major consequences.

According to Captain Haman, "You can receive a $50 up to $5,000 fine for littering. You may also be required to do community service. The court may decide to put you out on the side of the road picking up trash. There's the possibility of license suspension and even some jail time depending of how serious it is."

Litter is not only ugly, but it's also dangerous to drivers. Police say pickup trucks with open beds are the main culprits.

The Louisiana State Police Troop D Commander says, "Things fly out of vechicles and people are going to dodge them. It could damage your vechicle. You may not be able to get money from the other vechicle involved because you don't know who it is."

Louisiana State Police are asking for everyone's cooperation, but it they have to Captain Haman says, "We will write tickets, but we would prefer that you voluntarily comply."