Dramatic Ending to Beauregard Manhunt

October 4, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

40-year-old John Brown of DeQuincy went on the run Friday when he allegedly pulled a gun on an officer following a hit and run accident.

Authorities got their big break Thursday when Brown apparently went into a home near the Beauregard, Allen parish line and demanded a car.

The woman at the home gave him the car and then called authorities after he left.

Around two this afternoon, deputies spotted Brown in Dry Creek and they gave chase.

That chase ended just off highway 171, when Brown drove the car into some bushes. As deputies moved in, Brown apparently stabbed himself.

He was pronounced dead minutes later.

The incident is still under investigation.