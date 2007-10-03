It's Your Smile!

A beautiful smile is one of the greatest investments you will ever make. People notice a great smile right away. We believe that orthodontics is about more than straightening teeth. It not only enhances health & appearance, it also adds to self-esteem and confidence.

Your first visit to our office will be a chance for us to get acquainted and to answer your orthodontic questions. There is no charge for this initial visit. If treatment is indicated, diagnostic records may be taken then, or scheduled at a later time. These records consist of x-rays, impressions and photographs. A consultation will be scheduled at which time recommendations for treatment and financial arrangements will be discussed. If no treatment is indicated at the initial visit, the patient will be placed on a periodic observation basis, again at no charge per visit, until treatment is ready to begin.