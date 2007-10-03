Dr. Crawford has been specializing in orthodontics since 1998. Originally from Lake Charles, Dr. Crawford received his Doctor of Dental Science from LSU Dental School in New Orleans, and then completed a two-year advanced specialization training program in orthodontics at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Oregon.

After two years of private practice Dr. Crawford joined the orthodontic staff of Align Technology, Inc, the developer of Invisalign®. During his four years with Align Technology, he was involved in the research and development of the aligner technology, working in both Santa Clara, California and Heredia, Costa Rica. He managed an in-house team of orthodontists and dentists who assisted customer doctors who were using the product for their patients.

Dr. Crawford has lectured internationally, published articles and authored a chapter of a textbook on clear aligner treatment. He returned to Lake Charles in 2004 and joined Crawford Orthodontics, which was originally founded by his father, Dr. Patrick Crawford, over 30 years ago.

Crawford Orthodontics takes great pride in having a well-trained, friendly and experienced staff. Each member is dedicated to providing you or your child with professional, yet personal, orthodontic care. We want to keep you updated and informed throughout the treatment process and your questions are always welcome.

Read more about our office here.