Groundbreaking on Advanced Wound Healing Center

The physicians and staff of the CHRISTUS St. Patrick Center for Advanced Wound Healing today participated in a special ground breaking ceremony, officially kicking off the construction of the new facility.

The 3,000 square foot state-of-the-art outpatient center, scheduled to open in summer 2008, will provide the most comprehensive treatment options for the management of wounds that are difficult to heal.

"Over the past decade there have been remarkable advancements in the understanding of the pathophysiology of wounds. As a result, an array of new treatments have been developed for healing chronic wounds," said local General, Vascular and Thoracic Surgeon and Medical Director of the new Center, Ronald Kober, M.D. "This new wound healing center will provide Southwest Louisiana with the highest quality wound treatments that up until now were only accessible in major metropolitan medical centers."

The CHRISTUS St. Patrick Center for Advanced Wound Healing will offer leading-edge care for wounds such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, persistent skin irritations, surgical wounds, trauma wounds, venous insufficiency, neuropathic ulcers, ischemic ulcers, radiation injuries, burns, vasculitis and other inflammatory ulcers and non-healing wounds.

The center will feature three hyperbaric oxygen chambers, used to help the body's natural wound-healing mechanisms function more efficiently, and four exam/therapy rooms.

"Treatment of chronic wounds requires a comprehensive approach," Dr. Kober adds. "The Center for Advanced Wound Healing will be staffed by highly qualified healthcare professionals dedicated to improving the patient's quality of life by diagnosing and treating problem wounds, utilizing advanced wound care technologies."

The Center's multi-disciplinary staff will include wound care nurses, hyperbaric technicians, patient educators, dietitians, mental health professionals, diabetes educators, physical therapists and rehabilitation specialists.

The Center for Advanced Wound Healing is an expansion of the hospital's current wound care services. To learn more, call (337) 491-7577 or log on to www.christusstpatrick.org.