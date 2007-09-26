2007 Candidate Forum for Jeff Davis Parish Scheduled for October 1st - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

2007 Candidate Forum for Jeff Davis Parish Scheduled for October 1st

KPLC and the Jennings Daily news are sponsoring a candidates forum on Monday, October 1, 2007 at 6:00pm at the Jennings Elementary Auditorium.  The Elementary school is located at 620 Florence Street in Jennings (corner of Academy Avenue and the old Jennings High).

The doors will open at 5:30pm for a candidate meet-and-greet.  The forum will begin promptly at 6:00pm.  Races covered will be District 37 State Representative, 31st Judicial District Judge, Coroner, District 25 State Senator, Clerk of Court and Sheriff.

State Representative candidates will answser four questions, predetermined by Jenning Daily News and KPLC News.  The order in which candidates will answer first will be determined by lottery.  Each candidate will get two minutes to answer the same question.  After the Q&A, candidates will get an additional two minutes (in order determined by lottery), to discuss their platform or any other campaign topic they wish. 

Senate candidates will also receive four questions, Sheriff's candidates will receive three and Judges will get two.  Coroner and Clerk of Court candidates will only get two minutes a piece to give the audience their qualifications and plans for the office, if elected.

Candidates will not be allowed to make personal attacks.

Directions to Jennings Elementary are as follows:  Take Exit 65 off I-10 eastbound and turn right onto LA 97.  Continue past the War Veterans' Home until you get to Florence Street.  It will be the first street on the left, about a mile or so down the way.   Follow Florence Street all the way to the end (Academy Avenue).  Jennings Elementary School is on the left.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly