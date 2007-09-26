2007 Candidate Forum for Jeff Davis Parish Scheduled for October 1st

KPLC and the Jennings Daily news are sponsoring a candidates forum on Monday, October 1, 2007 at 6:00pm at the Jennings Elementary Auditorium. The Elementary school is located at 620 Florence Street in Jennings (corner of Academy Avenue and the old Jennings High).

The doors will open at 5:30pm for a candidate meet-and-greet. The forum will begin promptly at 6:00pm. Races covered will be District 37 State Representative, 31st Judicial District Judge, Coroner, District 25 State Senator, Clerk of Court and Sheriff.

State Representative candidates will answser four questions, predetermined by Jenning Daily News and KPLC News. The order in which candidates will answer first will be determined by lottery. Each candidate will get two minutes to answer the same question. After the Q&A, candidates will get an additional two minutes (in order determined by lottery), to discuss their platform or any other campaign topic they wish.

Senate candidates will also receive four questions, Sheriff's candidates will receive three and Judges will get two. Coroner and Clerk of Court candidates will only get two minutes a piece to give the audience their qualifications and plans for the office, if elected.

Candidates will not be allowed to make personal attacks.

Directions to Jennings Elementary are as follows: Take Exit 65 off I-10 eastbound and turn right onto LA 97. Continue past the War Veterans' Home until you get to Florence Street. It will be the first street on the left, about a mile or so down the way. Follow Florence Street all the way to the end (Academy Avenue). Jennings Elementary School is on the left.