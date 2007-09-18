Accident Near Orange, TX Shuts Down I-10 For Hours

September 18, 2007

Reported By: Lee Peck

Both east and west bound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed near Orange, Texas for much of Tuesday afternoon following an accident involving two 18-wheelers and a truck. The fiery crash claimed the lives of two people and placed half a mile around the accident scene under a shelter in place after a corrosive material was found leaking from one of the big rigs.

"Right now they're not letting anyone through because of the HAZ-MAT and the severity of the situation, fatalities and a chemical spill," said wrecker driver Chris Curtis.

As fire fighters worked to contain the fires and emergency crews cleared the wreckage, drivers found themselves going no where fast.

Lee Peck: "Tell me what you are doing to kill the time?"

Marcie Erwin: I'm reading... because there's not much else I can do."

Most drivers heading westbound Interstate 10 were diverted off exit 873 in Orange. With the Interstate completely shut down most drivers had no choice but to wait it out.

"I thought I was going to make my reservations to my hotel, but now I just don't know," said motorist Johnnie Davis.

Davis was en route from Baton Rouge to Houston before she was forced to make the detour. With no idea of an alternate route, she's got patience and faith on her side.

"I ate, used the bathroom and now I'm reading my Bible," said Davis.

A few more chapters and she was on her way, as both sides of the interstate were reopened shortly after 6 p.m. Meanwhile the cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.