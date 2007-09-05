Police jurors to discuss I-10 bridge height - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police jurors to discuss I-10 bridge height

September 5, 2007
by Theresa Schmidt

The Minnesota bridge tragedy put the safety of bridges in the spot light. Now, local leaders believe it's time to get funding to replace substandard bridges-- like the Interstate 10 Calcasieu River Bridge. But there's disagreement about the proposed height of the new bridge.  That controversy could leave Calcasieu empty handed.

Volunteers sitting at picnic table outside, chop potatoes that will be used to make soup to be sent to Peru for earthquake victims. Their place of work is at the end of North First Avenue, where Friend Ships is based.  Don Tipton is the founder and director.  "We gather here at Port Mercy,  hundreds of millions of dollars in commodities free of charge and take it around the world to these people in times of trouble and generally civil wars and things where people are in desperate need."

 Yet Tipton says,  if a new I- 10 bridge is built with a 73 foot clearance as proposed, their ships cannot go back and forth. "It will just cut us out. It will stop our ships from transiting. And not only will millions of children be without and the elderly and people all over the world but it will bring such an economic hardship on us it would probably destroy us now."

 In committee,  Calcasieu Police Jurors agreed 73 feet is adequate and would save more than $10 million dollars compared to the next cheapest option.  Plus officials say higher is not as safe. Administrator Mark McMurry says the best solution may be to help Friend Ships re-locate.  "I think they do a wonderful job and we certainly would want to try to accommodate them but perhaps not to put 50,000 or more cars a day at risk because of a bridge that is less safe. I think according to any standards that we have seen the lower bridge, a 73 foot bridge is far safer and rates much better on a safety factor."

 Plus officials believe timing for bridge funding now is critical and that a lack of consensus could jeopardize money that may become available. The final decision on bridge height lies with federal and state highway officials, but the jury's input is expected to have significant influence.   The police jury is expected to take up the issue at their meeting at 5:30 Thursday at the Calcasieu Government Building.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly