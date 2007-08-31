Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Cody Gann

August 31, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

Love is definitely in the air.

Kari Roberts and Cody Gann are now officially married. They're now known as Mr. and Mrs. Cody Gann.

They said their "I Do's" this morning live on 7 News Sunrise in front of a room full of guests and thousands of 7 news viewers.

If you missed it, you certainly missed a beautiful ceremony.

Kari and Cody will head to Hawaii Monday on a 7 day cruise to share some more magical moments.