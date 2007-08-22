Part-Time News Assistant - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Part-Time News Assistant

Part-time News Assistant - Candidate will edit videotape; run Teleprompter and Chyron machine. 

Hours vary Monday through Friday and some weekends. 

Send cover letter and resume to Veronica Bilbo, EEO Officer, KPLC-TV, P.O. Box 1490, Lake Charles, LA 70602. EOE  

