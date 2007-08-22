Part-time News Assistant - Candidate will edit videotape; run Teleprompter and Chyron machine.
Hours vary Monday through Friday and some weekends.
Send cover letter and resume to Veronica Bilbo, EEO Officer, KPLC-TV, P.O. Box 1490, Lake Charles, LA 70602. EOE
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
