Part-time Operations Technician - KPLC-TV has an immediate opening for a part-time Operations Technician to run studio camera for newscasts and assist with news pre-production and other phases of studio tapings.

This person will also perform other technical duties including audio, videotape and Chyron. Must be able to stand for periods of an hour or more, climb ladders, lift 20 pounds and move camera pedestal.

Must demonstrate proficiency in reading and writing and be able to follow verbal commands. Previous television experience preferred. Must be able to work flexible hours including nights and weekends, mornings and holidays.

Send cover letter and resume to Veronica Bilbo, EEO Coordinator, KPLC-TV, P.O. Box 1490, Lake Charles, LA 70602 or fax to 337-437-7600. EOE-M/F/D/V.