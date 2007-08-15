KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, LA seeks a Weekend Anchor/Reporter.
Candidate must be able to produce as well as anchor the weekend news broadcast and report during the week.
Looking for a lively, energetic broadcaster with good communication, strong writing and reporting skills. One-year on-air experience preferred. Prefer a degree in journalism or related field. Must have a valid driver's license with a safe driving record.
Send tape, resume and cover letter to Veronica Bilbo, EEO Coordinator, KPLC-TV, P.O. Box 1490, Lake Charles, LA 70602
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
