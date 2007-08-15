There's no better way to end a tour of Alaska than with an Inland Passage cruise on the Norwegian Sun. Our travelers were pampered with all the gourmet meals they could eat, superb service and some of the best scenery ever. It was a perfect way to relax toward the end of our trip.

We pulled out of Skagway and were treated with on-board shows and other entertainment. Along the way, we were treated with scenes of whales and other wildlife. The food and service on this ship is unbeatable.

After disembarking from the Norwegian Sun in Vancouver on Sunday, we took a quick mini-tour of the city and headed down toward Seattle. We stopped for lunch in the quaint Washington state town of LaConner.

We're spending the night in the Embassy Suites in Seattle.