Journal: The Yukon!

Alaska-Yukon Territory

It's been a couple of days since my last log. That's because we're in the Yukon Territory of Canada and we've been in locations where internet access is not available.

Once we left Fairbanks, we traveled down the Alaska-Canada (Al-Can) Highway, with our final destination in Skagway, where we will board our Norwegian Cruise Ship. On the way, we stopped at the Alaskan Pipeline and took a few photos. We then made our way to Rika's Roadhouse for lunch. This was a famous stopping-off point for the Yukon Gold Miners of the late 1800's.

We made a stop at the Alaska-Canada border, where we posed for our traditional group picture. This portion of the trip is quite bumpy, as much of the roadway is built on what is called "permafrost," where the ground underneath the roadway is frozen. The Al-Can makes Louisiana roads look good!

We stopped for the night in Beaver Creek, Yukon Territory, Canada. The motel was nice; however it did not have a telephone, TV or internet in the room. We enjoyed a fantastic dinner and show called "Beaver Creek Rendezvous." The college kids who performed in this show are from all over the country and also serve as waiters, busboys and housekeepers at this inn.

On Tuesday, we got back on the Al-Can Highway and headed toward Whitehorse. Today's ride was even bumpier than yesterday! However we had beautiful scenery and even saw a wolf and other wildlife off the side of the road.

Tonight, we're staying in the city of Whitehorse, the Yukon Territory's capital, with a population of about 24,000. Our weather has stayed in the 50's and 60's with light rain on and off.

Tomorrow, we'll make our way to Skagway.

John Bridges