Operations Technician/Master Control - KPLC has an immediate opening for a full-time Master Control operator.

Must be able to switch station breaks and programs. Record satellite program feeds. Check quality of program feeds prior to air-time. Operate Crispin airplay system and DVC Pro tape machines. Dub commercials, promos and PSA's for air. Check next day's logs for missing material. Keep accurate transmitter and program logs.

Good mathematical and computer skills are a must. College or technical training preferred. Must be able to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays. Must be able to pass pre-employment drug screening.

Send cover letter and resume to Veronica Bilbo, EEO Coordinator, KPLC-TV, P.O. Box 1490, Lake Charles, LA 70602 or fax to 337-437-7600. EOE-M/F/D/V.