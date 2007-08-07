Said Cantu, MD and Calcasieu Oaks Behavioral Center are here to address all of your mental health needs. Through a relaxed setting, Dr. Cantu works with patients to assess the mental and medical status of adults.

Dr. Cantu employs a combination of medications and focused behavioral therapy to treat the difficulties adults can face. Dr. Cantu works with the patient to individualize the patient's treatment plan so the patient can better function in his or her life.