Alaskan Vacation Day 2 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Alaskan Vacation Day 2

On the second day of our KPLC/Holiday Vacations tour of Alaska, we motored about an hour east of Anchorage to the town of Whittier and Prince William Sound.  To get to Whitter, we had to travel through a two-and-a-half mile long tunnel that handles traffic only one direction at a time. 

Whittier was the site of a World War II camp.  After boarding a tour boat, we ventured out into the sound.  Our guests saw 26 glaciers, many of them "calving" into the water.  We also got to see otters and sea lions playing in the ice.  This is definitely one of the highlights of the trip.

Our tour manager, Nancy Bollinger, is back with us again this year and is taking good care of us.

We're still getting used to it being daylight at 11 pm.  It's a good thing the Anchorage Hilton has heavy curtains that cut out the light.  Our hotel is just one block from 4th Avenue, which was heavily damaged during the 1964 earthquake.  The Hilton was left virtually undamaged, since it was built on bedrock.

The temperature here has been in the mid 50's to lower 60's with a little rain here and there... typical for Alaska this time of year.

On Friday, we'll leave Anchorage and head to Denali National Park.  On the way, we expect to visit Lake Lucille, Palmer and see the headquarters of the Iditarod Dog Races.  We also expect to see a demonstration and maybe even ride on a dog sled! 

We're having a great time.  If you'd like to send a message to one of our 44 travelers, just send it to jbridges@kplctv.com and we'll get it to them.

John Bridges

