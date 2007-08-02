Shooting Death has Bizarre Twist

August 2, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

A night that allegedly started pleasurably for one Lake Charles couple turned deadly.

The Calcasieu Parish sheriff's office has charged 36 year old Kimberly Grosset with negligent homicide in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend.

Officials say she and 49 year old Robert White were engaged in consensual sexual behavior when he was shot in the head with a gun at his McCindy road home.

No bond has been set.