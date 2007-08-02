Alaskan Vacation Day 1

Hello from Anchorage, Alaska! Our crew arrived Tuesday night here in Alaska's largest city and quickly settled in at the Anchorage Hilton. Then, Wednesday, August 1, 2007, we took a rolling bus tour of the downtown area. We visited the shopping district, which was heavily damaged during the 1964 earthquake here. We learned a lot about what caused the quake and how the city rebuilt.

Our group of 46 Southwest Louisiana residents then visited a Salmon fish ladder, developed by the government to save the salmon population in the area. Our tour guide pointed out how the ladder worked to protect salmon swimming upstream for annual summer spawning season.

After visiting the world's largest water airport, which provides landing area for Alaska's bush planes, we had an afternoon free to check out this wonderful city.

By the way, the temperature today was 56 degrees at 12 noon!

Tomorrow, we'll have a boat tour of Prince William Sound, which promises a face-to-face look at tidewater glaciers along with sea otters, seals, whales and birds.

More pictures to come! For the next 13 days, we'll travel to Denali National Park and view Mount McKinley, pan for gold in Fairbanks, cross the Yukon and end up in the gold-mine town of Skagway. From there, we'll board the Norwegian Wind for a cruise down the Inland Passage.

If you'd like to get a message to one of our "Louisiana Travelers" just send it to jbridges@kplctv.com and I'll get it to them!

Until tomorrow,

John Bridges