KPLC is currently seeking to fill the following employment opening:

Creative Services Producer - Our award-winning production team is seeking a creative, quality-conscious producer to write, shoot, and edit commercials, training tapes, television promotions and short-form programming. Strong communication skills a must. College or technical training preferred. Send cover letter, resume and a non-returnable tape of your best work to Veronica Bilbo, EEO Coordinator, KPLC-TV, P.O. Box 1490, Lake Charles, LA 70602.

It is the policy of Raycom Media Inc. (KPLC-TV) to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified persons without regard to their, race, color, age, religion, national origin or sex. If you know of individuals who might be interested in and qualified to work at the station, we encourage you to refer them to us.

Thank you for your assistance. If you know of any other organization which may be of assistance in our equal employment opportunity effort, we would appreciate you forwarding that information to us by clicking here.