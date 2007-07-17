Station KPLC is currently seeking to fill the following employment opening:

Video journalist - An award-winning television station is looking for a versatile, new staff member. We need someone with at least two years experience in reporting and photography. You will shoot, write and edit your own stories each day. Background in news photography preferred. Applicant must be able to lift heavy equipment. Experience in operating and driving an ENG Live truck is needed. Applicant must be willing to work holidays and irregular hours. Driver's license and clean driving record is required. Send non-returnable demo reel, cover letter and resume to Veronica Bilbo, EEO Coordinator, KPLC-TV, P.O. Box 1490, Lake Charles, LA 70602.

It is the policy of Raycom Media Inc. (KPLC-TV) to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified persons without regard to their, race, color, age, religion, national origin or sex. If you know of individuals who might be interested in and qualified to work at the station, we encourage you to refer them to us.

