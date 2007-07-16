Senator Vitter to Make Statement at 5pm

July 16, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Senator David Vitter has scheduled his first public appearance since acknowledging "a very serious sin" a week ago when his telephone number was linked to a Washington escort service accused by federal authorities of being a prostitution ring.

Vitter will appear today at 5pm in Metairie, where he was to issue a statement. It's unclear whether he will take questions.

On Monday night of last week, Vitter apologized for committing a "very serious sin in my past," acknowledging that his Washington phone number was among those called several years ago by an escort service that prosecutors say was a prostitution operation. Telephone records show that the service called Vitter's number five times from 1999 to 2001, while he was a U.S. House member.

He has not made a public appearance or elaborated on that statement since. His office issued a statement yesterday saying he would return to Washington for votes in the Senate but did not say when.

Late last week, Senator Jim DeMint of South Carolina, said he had traded e-mails with Vitter and expected his colleague to return to the Capitol tomorrow.