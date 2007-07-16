About Our Coffee

For more than 26 years, The Coffee Beanery has been trading with the legendary coffee estates and plantations of the world to bring you the finest, most delicious coffees possible.

The beauty of coffee is in its diversity. An arabica bean grown in Colombia will have slightly different flavor attributes than the same bean grown in Costa Rica. Each different; each distinct; each delicious in its own way.

We select only the finest arabica beans, handpicked for perfect ripeness and carefully sorted to find the 7% that meets the standard for Specialty Coffee.

But just like wine, the taste of a fine coffee depends as much on the vinter as it does on the grape.

At The Coffee Beanery, we do not believe in a generic, one-roast-fits-all approach. We small-batch roast our own coffee beans, to enhance the unique flavors of each one.

The Right Roast® makes a difference you can see, smell, and taste. Whether you're enjoying one of our specialty drinks in a Coffee Beanery café, or preparing one of our varietals or blends at home.

Our flavored coffees follow traditions dating back to the 13th century and are hand-flavored with the finest essences while still warm from the roaster.