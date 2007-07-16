About Our Coffee

For more than 26 years, The Coffee Beanery has been trading with the legendary coffee estates and plantations of the world to bring you the finest, most delicious coffees possible.
The beauty of coffee is in its diversity. An arabica bean grown in Colombia will have slightly different flavor attributes than the same bean grown in Costa Rica. Each different; each distinct; each delicious in its own way.
We select only the finest arabica beans, handpicked for perfect ripeness and carefully sorted to find the 7% that meets the standard for Specialty Coffee.
But just like wine, the taste of a fine coffee depends as much on the vinter as it does on the grape.
At The Coffee Beanery, we do not believe in a generic, one-roast-fits-all approach. We small-batch roast our own coffee beans, to enhance the unique flavors of each one.
The Right Roast® makes a difference you can see, smell, and taste. Whether you're enjoying one of our specialty drinks in a Coffee Beanery café, or preparing one of our varietals or blends at home.
Our flavored coffees follow traditions dating back to the 13th century and are hand-flavored with the finest essences while still warm from the roaster.
|Our Location
|
Stop by The Coffee Beanery location near you for a hot or icey treat!
1740 W. Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Phone: 337-502-5330
Visit Us Online
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.