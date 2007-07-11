LaFuria Out on Bond

July 11th, 2007

Reported by Jordan Sandler

Embattled lake area doctor Peter LaFuria is out on bond tonight. The OB/GYN faces 170 counts of video voyerism and 43 counts of sexual battery.

Lafuria has been living at an undisclosed hospital for the last month and a half, and he made a brief visit to the Calcasieu Correctional Center this afternoon.

Pressed with questions from KPLC reporters as he walked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, Lafuria said nothing, as he was accompanied by his attorney Glen Vamvoras.

It was a rare citing of LaFuria in Lake Charles. The last time he was seen here was April 30th, when he posted his first bond of 25,000 dollars for charges of video voyerism. Today, a return trip, and much more bond to pay, after a state district judge filed 43 counts of sexual battery against him.

"They made it an aggregate bond of 400 thousand dollars, giving him credit for the 25-thousand that he already bonded out on, so he is released on bond," says Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

And because of this payment of 400 grand, LaFuria won't have to pay another penny of bond, no matter how many more counts of video voyerism or sexual battery arise against him.

After paying the bond, LaFuria would not answer questions once again, but his attorney Glen Vamvoras spoke to us, and urged the public not to rush to judgement.

"I'm gonna presume him innocent, and I'm gonna hold the state to it's burden of proof to the fullest extent of the law," says Vamvoras. "And are there defenses for him? Yes. Does he have a chance to prevail? Yes. And are we gonna take every opportunity to present the best side of this case for this behalf? Yes ma'am."There are several reasons for his taking of photographs, medical and otherwise. I will not comment on that because I will not tip my hand to the state, when they have not shown me any evidence that they have at this point."

Unlike today, many more appearances of LaFuria in Lake Charles might not be necessary.

"I don't think we'll see this case tried by a jury in Calcasieu Parish," says Vamvoras. "There's been too much media attention to it."