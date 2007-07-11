Dr. LaFuria Turns Himself In to CPSO

July 11, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Doctor LaFuria returned to Lake Charles after a stay at an undisclosed treatment facility.

As ordered by a state district judge, LaFuria went to the Calcasieu jail to turn himself on additional charges brought by Calcasieu sheriff's investigators.

LaFuria had until Friday at 4:30 pm to report.

In all he's booked for about 170 charges of video voyerism and now an additional 43 counts of sexual battery. The case is expected to be presented to a Calcasieu grand jury soon.

LaFuria's attorney says the doctor will be able to post bond, which now totals almost $1.3 million.