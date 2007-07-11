Cast Your Vote for the Lake Area's Newest Playground - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cast Your Vote for the Lake Area's Newest Playground

July 11, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

If you're young or just young at heart now's your chance to have your say on the lake area's newest park. A second Millennium Park is in the works and before construction begins residents are being asked to choose the new playground's name.

Project advisor Kay Barnett says "The list of potential names takes the design of the playground and develops a theme."

Here are the choices:

Adventure Cove: There's no limit to the fun you'll have when you land at Adventure Cove! Imagine a game of jungle hide-and-seek...a river rafting expedition through mountains and canyons...or a wild African safari. Run from one adventure to another and let your imagination run free in Adventure Cove!

Leaps & Bounds: It's just a hop, skip and a jump to the best place to stay in Southwest Louisiana: Leaps and Bounds! Bounce around the playground with a kangaroo, challenge a grasshopper to a game of hopscotch or play leapfrog with a couple of bullfrogs. Fun is poppin' up everywhere at Leaps and Bounds! 

Power Park: Kids have the power to be anything they want in Power Park. No matter what your game is...football, baseball, soccer, basketball...you'll be inspired to play your heart out. Climb, swing, slide, explore and cross the finish line to fun!

Independence Park: Welcome to Independence Park, a playground that sets your independent spirit free. Just imagine-a world with no barriers, where kids of all ages, sizes, backgrounds and abilities come together to play games and share fun and good times.

Freedom Park: Abraham Lincoln said that "Freedom is the last, best hope of Earth." Herbert Hoover said that "Children are our most valuable natural resource." At Freedom Park, children experience the freedom to play without limits to their imagination. Climb Mount Rushmore, swing from the Golden Gate Bridge, slide down the Liberty Bell, jump across the Grand Canyon and enjoy good 'ole American freedom!

If you want to help name the park you need to cast your vote soon. The deadline is July 18th and the new name will be announced July 25th.

Votes can be cast by calling 337-491-9151 or by clicking here. 

The playground will be barrier-free and will feature a rubber surface which will make it easily accessible for individuals of all ages and all levels of physical ability.

The new playground will be built by community volunteers. Approximately 3,000 volunteers are needed. If you would like to help build the park click here to register online.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly