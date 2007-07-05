Marketing & Sales Position with Local Business

Excellent pay and benefits! The position we are filling is, "Sales Associate". No nights or weekends - you will operate during regular business hours.

The Opportunity: Offering sales and marketing opportunity to self-motivated energetic individual...Advanced commissions, Stock bonus plan, Non-decreasing renewal commissions vested after just 10 years, Management opportunities, Recognition, awards and trips. Toll-free lines for customer service and associates, Field and classroom training, Laptop Computer and leading technology used in enrollments.

Please email your resume in Microsoft Word or Text format only. If you cannot email, fax to 337-528-3882.

Salary: USD 25,000.00 to USD 70,000.00 per year Commission Based Sales

Benefits include: Stock Bonus, Level Renewal Income, and Bonuses

Skills needed: Disciplined and self-motivated.