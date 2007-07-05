Blood Donors Needed Immediately

July 5, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

LifeShare is almost 1300 units short in the minimum number of blood units normally available. Since the shortage is nationwide, LifeShare is depending on blood donations from local donors.

LifeShare Blood Centers is asking residents to respond immediately to the need for all blood types and residents with O positive, O negative, B positive and B negative are especially needed.

Immediate opportunities to give blood are listed below:

Thursday, July 5th

LifeShare Blood Centers, 214 S. Ryan St., Lake Charles 8am - 5:30pm.

Ryan's Steakhouse, North Pine (Donor Coach), DeRidder 10am - 5pm.

Friday, July 6th

LifeShare Blood Centers, 214 S. Ryan St., Lake Charles 8am - 5:30pm.

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Oak Park Blvd, Lake Charles 11am - 4:30pm.

Sprint PCS, Beglis Pkwy. (Donor Coach), Sulphur 2pm - 6pm.

Saturday, July 7th

LifeShare Blood Centers, 214 S. Ryan St., Lake Charles 8am - Noon.

WalMart on the Bayou, Hwy 171 (Donor Coach), Lake Charles 10:30am - 2:30pm

Pitt Grill, Ruth St. (Donor Coach), Sulphur Noon - 4pm.