U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu raises millions for campaign

July 6, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

Senator Mary Landrieu has raised more than $1.2 million in the past three months as the Democrat prepares to fight for re-election to a third term in 2008.

Her campaign says she has about $2.7 million in her account. Officials from both major parties expect the race for Landrieu's seat in the U-S Senate to cost between $10 million and $15 million.

Ron Faucheux is Landrieu's campaign chairman. He says fund-raising efforts are off to a strong start and still picking up momentum.

Landrieu's potential field of rivals remains unknown. The state Republican Party expects candidates will emerge after the 2007 governor's race is over.