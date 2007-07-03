Casino Carjacking Leads To High Speed Chase - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Casino Carjacking Leads To High Speed Chase

July 3, 2007
Reported By: Lee Peck

This 4th of July holiday, many people will try their luck at the boats. But around 1:30 Tuesday morning, the luck ran out for a 39-year-old man leaving the Isle of Capris Casino in Westlake.

"Three men approached him. They approached him with a gun and demanded his money and his vehicle," said Westlake Police Chief Jeremy Cryer.  

Cryer says by the time they were contacted the three suspects had made their getaway heading east on Interstate-10 in the stolen dodge pick-up.

"We sent out information on the vehicle and a short time later it was spotted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. A pursuit then ensued with the sheriff's office and Lake Charles and State Police," said Cryer. 

After more than 30 miles of high speed chase, it was clear they had no intention of stopping. For the safety of other drivers, police threw out the road spikes causing the suspects to crash into a rice field in Roanoke. All three were arrested.

We contacted Isle of Capris concerning safety at the casino. They tell 7 News: "We have surveillance cameras and security teams on patrol around the clock but we can't always be everywhere. In this situation we immediately contacted authorities and are glad they were able to catch those responsible."

So for the three would be robbers -- who took a gamble -- Chief Cryer is betting their loss will send a warning to others. "Maybe some people who come down here will think twice before they try something like this again," said Cryer.  

Police say no one was seriously injured in the crash. Two of the suspects are 13 and 16 years old. Their names are being withheld because they are juveniles. The third suspect has been identified as 17-year-old James Wood. All three are from Lafayette.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly