Car Chase in Welsh

July 3, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

A high speed chase, ended on the side of Highway 90 today. Jeff Davis parish deputies chased a blue Mercury Grand Marquee through Welsh.

Spikes were eventually thrown down on the road. The driver swerved around them and went into a ditch where the car flipped seven times landing in a field.

The driver and a male and female passenger were sent to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Welsh resident Kennen Daniel witnessed the crash.