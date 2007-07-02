Hostage Situation at Beaumont Courthouse - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hostage Situation at Beaumont Courthouse

July 2, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

A hostage situation in a Beaumont Courthouse Monday morning ended peacefully after a federal inmate - appearing to have a gun - surrendered to authorities.

Around 8:30 Monday morning, employees of the Jefferson County Courthouse were reporting back to work from the weekend. But, it didn't take long to realize that this would be no ordinary Monday.  Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney, Ramon Rodriguez, says, "Once I drove up to the courthouse, I saw the perimeter being secured by S.W.A.T. personnel."

Cecilia Mott was dropping off some papers at the courthouse when the frenzy started inside the building.  "We were told, 'everyone leave the building,'" says Mott, "police started running all over the place inside...someone has a hostage and they're on an elevator with a gun."

Inside the courthouse, 44-year-old Andre Leffebre, an inmate at the courthouse jail, took at least one corrections officer and an unknown number of fellow inmates hostage during his recreation time.  Jefferson County Sheriff Mitch Woods, says, "Each of the inmates gets a certain amount of time for recreational purposes in the day room area on the fourth floor, and that's when he produced the weapon."

Minutes after Leffebre produced the weapon, tactical teams and negotiators were in place - leading Leffebre to release the hostages unharmed.  Woods says the entire incident took place within the confines of the jail, and that no bystander or employee of the actual courthouse was at risk.  "The perimeter was always secure," says Leffebre, "and it was just moments until the inmate ended up surrendering himself to the S.W.A.T. Team."

Once Leffebre surrendered to authorities, they determined that he never actually carried a dangerous weapon, and that he was only using a hand-made paper gun. 

Woods says that the hand-made paper gun did actually look realistic.  AA-batteries were used to give it weight, and the paper was colored black to closely resemble a small hand-gun.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly