Volunteers to get tax deduction

July 2, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
Recreation department volunteers and volunteer firefighters will be entitled to a 500 dollar tax deduction on state income tax forms if Governor Kathleen Blanco signs into law a bill by Representative Charmaine Marchand of New Orleans.
In the final minutes of the session which ended last week, senators approved a compromise version of House Bill 949 on a 39-to-nothing vote and House members passed it 86-to-one.
The bill started out to grant a 200 dollar tax credit to the firefighters and recreation department volunteers, but that was changed in the Senate to a $500 tax deduction, which would cost the state less.
The bill, which would go into effect for the 2007 tax year if Blanco signs it, requires a recreation department volunteer to give at least 30 hours of time each year to a public recreation department.
Volunteer firefighters would have to take 24 hours of continuing education each year to qualify and must be a member of the Louisiana State Firemen's Association or on the roster of the state fire marshal's volunteer fireman's insurance program.
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>