Red, White, Blue, & You Events

July 2, 2007

Reported by KPLC News Staff

The annual Red, White, Blue & You festival for the 4th of July kicks off Wednesday.

Noon- Apple Pies are dropped off at the Convention & Visitors Bureau to be judged.

4:30 p.m. - Line up for the street parade begins on Mill St.

5:30-6 p.m. - Costume contest registration at the contestant's tent (Civic Center)

6:30 p.m. - Street parade.

6:30 p.m. - Costume contest judging takes place at the Civic Center.

7:30 p.m. - Apple Pie Contest judging takes place at the Civic Center.

8 p.m. - Lake Charles Community Band performs.

9 p.m. - Fireworks over shimmering Lake Charles.

For more information call (337) 436-9588.