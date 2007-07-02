Hostage Situation at Beaumont Courthouse

July 2, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

A stand-off today at a privately run jail in Beaumont ended peacefully when a federal inmate, who'd managed to get a gun, gave up.

Beaumont police say two people within the complex briefly were held hostage.

Nobody was hurt. The incident took place at a privately run jail located within the Jefferson County Courthouse, in downtown Beaumont.

No word yet on how the inmate was able to secure a gun. The identity of the prisoner wasn't immediately released.