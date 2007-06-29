Million Air Puts Out Welcome Mat For New Business

June 29, 2007

Reported By: Lee Peck

Lake Charles' newest corporate and private aviation terminal is now open for business. With a name like "Million Air," those flying in can expect top notch service.

"If you don't have the type of facility that we have here, then when someone is flying in to say the casino... They're not looking to go somewhere and land and get in a car. They want to go somewhere where they feel special, where there is an ambiance, where they feel like they've arrived. And that's exactly what Million Air has built here," said Million Air CEO Roger Woolsey.

Built at Chenault International Airport, the $1.4-million air terminal provides more than 20 jobs to help service up to 150 planes a day. Its goal is to not only give a warm welcome, but lure new business to stay in Southwest Louisiana.

"For every business plane that comes in here is the opportunity for another corporation to come to Lake Charles. By just putting this building on the plate for them -- the opportunity is unlimited," said General Manager Robert Carman.

Inside the 7,000 square foot terminal, no expense was spared. Designed to make the wait more comfortable, the upscale terminal offers plush seating for its guests with plasma TV's on nearly every wall. The terminal also includes a state of the art movie theatre... talk about a good first impression.

"It's beautiful, it's open, it's welcoming. It's just what the city needs," said Moss Bluff resident Sharon Doucet.

It also offers convenience to military pilots, who fly in daily on training exercises. "It gives us an opportunity to brief and debrief in the buildings that are here. Basically, get us in and out quicker and that's what we're looking for. We're coming in here for a stop, grab our fuel quickly. re-brief and debrief and whatever else we need to do before we start our operations again," said Lt. Commander John Johnson.

The celebration also honored longtime Chenault International Executive Director George Heard, who retired. Today Chenault welcomed in Rob Pruitt as their new executive director.