Study on water system cost

June 28, 2007

By Theresa Schmidt

Clean, safe drinking water is important to most people. And public water supplies are set up to provide that. Even the small, rural community of Starks is well on its way to getting a public water supply as police jurors found out from their colleage Sandy Treme. "This project will be sometime the first of next year and hopefully within fifteen to eighteen months there will be a first class water system in the Starks area."

Yet, the well populated area of south Ward Three is served by individual water wells and small community systems. Police Jury President Chris Landry believes a public water supply would improve water quality and reliability. "You find that the systems are in disrepair and we've had some that have actually shut down and left people without water altogether."

Police jurors from that area have earmarked a million dollars in gaming revenue to jump start establishment of a public water supply. But more money would be needed.

"It's going to come down to are they willing to pay for it because it is going to be very expensive. Since we've been on the jury, the group that's on here now from Ward three, we've been actually putting away all of our gaming funds and we have now over a million dollars saved and that's what we've intended on doing with it is that it's going to go to a water system for south Ward Three. So, it's a start, but obviously a millage is going to have to be passed to pay for it."

Next week, jurors expect to get results of a study they hope will give them an idea of the price tag. Landry says the issue could be on the ballot next spring. Also in committee jurors received proposed changes to the ordinances dealing with subdivision development and drainage.

The changes aim to require developers to do studies on how proposed projects impact nearby drainage. The proposed changes will be reviewed by a committee before being brought to the full jury.