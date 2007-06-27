Lawmakers Vote to Ban Cockfighting

June 27, 2007

The era of cockfighting is almost over. The state legislature voted today to ban the sport in Louisiana. According to a spokesperson for Governor Kathleen Blanco, after a thorough review of the bill, Blanco intends to sign it into law.

The ban would begin in August 2008.

Right now the bill approved by lawmakers also calls for an immediate ban on gambling during cockfighting events. Louisiana is the last state in the U.S. where cockfighting is still considered lega.