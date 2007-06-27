KPLC's Hurricane Audrey Special

50 years ago, Hurricane Audrey swept across Louisiana's coastline catching hundreds of Cameron residents off-guard. More than 400 lives were lost as families thought they still had time to evacuate only to discover too late that Audrey was moving much faster and stronger than predicted.

Forecasting technology has changed, but the memories of this tragedy are still as strong as ever. Tonight KPLC will dedicate 7News at Six to commemorating this historical event that many will never forget.