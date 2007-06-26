Pinnacle hopes to open Sugarcane Bay doors by 2009 holiday season

June 26, 2009
Reported by Associated Press
Pinnacle Entertainment expects to break ground on its Sugarcane Bay casino-resort in November. General manager Larry Lepinski says Pinnacle hopes to have the 350 million dollar facility open by the 2009 holiday season.
Las Vegas-based Pinnacle is planning to build Sugarcane Bay on Port of Lake Charles property next to its successful L'Auberge du Lac casino, which is also on port land.
Port Director Adam McBride said a new head-tax sharing agreement with Lake Charles for both casinos is near completion and should come before the board next month.
Under the agreement, parts of which were revealed last year, the port would get 16 percent of the head tax from both Sugarcane Bay and L'Auberge du Lac.
The port now receives 25 percent of the head tax from L'Auberge.
The state Gaming Control Board last week approved the company's architectural plans for Sugarcane Bay. The approval gave Pinnacle 120 days to sign construction contracts.
