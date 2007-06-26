Hazardous Material Found Near Bell City

June 26, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry are teaming up to remove more than 20 cylinders that may contain a highly toxic gas. A concerned citizen found the cylinders while riding his motorcycle near Bell City.

The DEQ says the cylinders either contain or did contain methyl bromide. Methyl Bromide is an odorless gas that is used to control rodents, insects and weeds.

The site has been secured and the hazardous material is expected to be removed completly by June 30th. The DEQ is asking that anyone with knowledge of the illegal dumping call 225-219-3944 or call toll free at 866-896-5337.