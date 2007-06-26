Blessing of Audrey Mass Graves

June 26,2007

Bishop of Lake Charles, the Most Reverend Glen John Provost will preside over the blessing of the mass graves of more than 150 victims of Hurricane Audrey on Sunday, July 1.



The Bishop will bless the grave site of victims at Combre Memorial Park, located at 2701 Opelousas Street, at 4:30p.m., then travel to Highland Memorial Gardens, 6325 Common Street to bless the grave site there.

The blessing of these graves is in remembrance of the 50th Anniversary, on June 27, of the storm that killed more than 500 people.



