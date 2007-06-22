Drastic Decline in Minority Farming - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Drastic Decline in Minority Farming

June 22, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

One bill that has passed through the House and finally the Senate this week in the 2007 Legislative Session is to allot funding for a study on the decline in minority farmers in Louisiana.  In our part of the state, only five African-Americans actually cultivate and farm their own land - it's a number that gets at the heart of the minority farmers who want to see their way of life continue.

Eddie Pitre got his start farming back in 1946.  "I planted soybeans," says Pitre, "rice, wheat, corn."  You can see the joy in Pitre's face when he talks about his passion for farming, but times have been rough.  "We caught a hurricane one year," says Pitre, "and it damaged my crop and I never caught up since."

Natural disasters and the risks involved in farming have left a heavy mark on Louisiana farmers.  Kirk Smith with the Farm Service Agency says, "It is quite substantial. I would say we've lost more than half or greater...I'd say between 50 and 75 percent."  Within the black population, the numbers are even more staggering.  Fifty years ago, the number of black farmers in the U.S. was 30 times higher than what it is now.

Smith and Pitre say the decline in minority farming can be attributed to a number of causes.  "Farming is difficult," says Smith, "it's very difficult and the profit margin is very slim."  Pitre believes it comes down to finances.  "It's the money," says Pitre, "because most of them can make more money just working construction."

Changes could be on the way.  State Representative Roy Burrell's bill to address the decline in minority farmers has successfully moved through this legislative session, bringing attention to the few black farmers still working the land.  The bill offers hope to truck-patch farmers like Eddie Pitre, "Something good will probably come out for the black farmers," says Pitre, "otherwise it will just stay like it is, if you don't try to dig into it."

Pitre is ready to see that digging start now.

To monitor the final passage of the minority farm study click here.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly