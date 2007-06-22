Open Houses for Lake Charles-Boston Students

Reported by KPLC Staff
A series of Open Houses and school visits will be held for Lake Charles-Boston High School students and their parents. These are all in high schools which students may choose to transfer to now that Lake Charles-Boston is closed.
Open Houses
Washington-Marion: June 28th; 6:30pm
Sulphur: July 3th; 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Sam Houston: July 10th; 10:00am - Noon
Iowa: July 11th; 6:30pm
Westlake: July 12th; 5:00pm
Bell City: July 17th; 6:00pm
School Visits
Barbe is scheduling individual visits when Lake Charles-Boston High students call the school.
