CPSO Announces LaFuria Files Ready to be Picked Up

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office announces that copies of medical records of Dr. LaFuria's patients will be ready to be picked up by the patient at the Dwight Law Firm at 1400 Ryan St., Lake Charles, beginning Monday, June 25. Records will be available from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, through July 6th.

It is not necessary to make an appointment. Please note the office will be closed on July 4th in observance of the July 4th holiday. Patients will be required to sign a release to obtain their records and will only be allowed to pick up their own records. Patients must also provide a valid picture ID, such as a driver's license.

There will be no cost to the patient to obtain their records if they pick them up; however, if traveling prevents a patient from picking up their records because they live more than 100 miles from Lake Charles, the Sheriff's Office will ship the records to the patient at the patient's expense.

In order for a patient to request their records be shipped to them, they must call (337) 491-3737 or email a request to info@cpso.com .

Please leave a name and fax number where a medical release form can be faxed to them.

This information will also be available on the Sheriff's Office website at www.cpso.com .