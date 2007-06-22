CPSO Announces LaFuria Files Ready to be Picked Up

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office announces that copies of medical records of Dr. LaFuria's patients will be ready to be picked up by the patient at the Dwight Law Firm at 1400 Ryan St., Lake Charles, beginning Monday, June 25. Records will be available from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, through July 6th.
It is not necessary to make an appointment. Please note the office will be closed on July 4th in observance of the July 4th holiday. Patients will be required to sign a release to obtain their records and will only be allowed to pick up their own records. Patients must also provide a valid picture ID, such as a driver's license.
There will be no cost to the patient to obtain their records if they pick them up; however, if traveling prevents a patient from picking up their records because they live more than 100 miles from Lake Charles, the Sheriff's Office will ship the records to the patient at the patient's expense.
In order for a patient to request their records be shipped to them, they must call (337) 491-3737 or email a request to info@cpso.com .
Please leave a name and fax number where a medical release form can be faxed to them.
This information will also be available on the Sheriff's Office website at www.cpso.com .
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
