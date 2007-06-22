Washington-Marion welcomes Lake Charles-Boston students

June 22, 2007

Washington-Marion Magnet High School will host an orientation and "Washington-Marion Welcomes You," on Thursday, June 28, 2007 at 6:30p.m. in the school's cafeteria.

Principal, Merculus J. Chretien said the school will do its best to accommodate the students coming in from Lake Charles-Boston.

However, the school cannot do it all; parents involvement, support, and guidance is important to the success of the student.

All students from Lake Charles-Boston who were elected to various clubs and offices will still hold those same memberships and offices at Washington-Marion Magnet High School.

The school also plans to hold a special tryout for students who were unable to tryout for the Flag Team.